Merrill Lynch Wealth Management has stripped around 200 would-be advisors of their clients in the latest in a series of dramatic changes to its broker training program. The details of the policy change were laid out to local managers of the Advisor Development Program in a letter earlier this month from Eric Schimpf, co-head of Merrill’s advisor training, and Susan Axelrod, the firm’s chief supervisory officer. The firm gave the managers until September 16 to remove the clients, who were sent to a pool to be distributed to established Merrill brokers, according to the letter.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO