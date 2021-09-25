A thick layer of fog could make travel this morning dangerous for motorist

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 421 AM EDT Sat Sep 25 2021 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming- Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland- Adams-York-Lancaster- 421 AM EDT Sat Sep 25 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Widespread and locally dense valley fog is likely early today. The fog will dissipate in most places between 9 and 10 am. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.