Too Big to Disappear

On Wednesday, YouTube announced a major escalation in how it deals with content that poses a public health risk: The platform is banning misinformation related to any vaccine approved by local health authorities and the World Health Organization. YouTube’s medical misinformation policies previously prohibited the promotion of harmful untested treatments and false claims about COVID-19, but the Google subsidiary says that the pandemic has spurred it to scrutinize anti-vaccine content in general. “We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we’re now at a point where it’s more important than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines,” a company blog post explaining the decision reads. Some of the inaccurate narratives that the platform will target include links between autism and vaccines, microchips being hidden in vaccines, and general portrayals of vaccines as ineffective and dangerous. In addition to establishing these new policies, YouTube also suspended the accounts of prominent anti-vaxxers such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Joseph Mercola, and Sherri Tenpenny.

