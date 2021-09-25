CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Too Big to Disappear

Slate
 8 days ago

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck and Stacy-Marie Ishmael talk about the precarious position of the...

Slate

The Contrarian

Slate

The “Get Those Huddled Masses Out of My Yard” Edition

Felix Salmon
Slate

Why Is YouTube So Much Worse Than Facebook and Twitter at Stopping Misinformation?

On Wednesday, YouTube announced a major escalation in how it deals with content that poses a public health risk: The platform is banning misinformation related to any vaccine approved by local health authorities and the World Health Organization. YouTube’s medical misinformation policies previously prohibited the promotion of harmful untested treatments and false claims about COVID-19, but the Google subsidiary says that the pandemic has spurred it to scrutinize anti-vaccine content in general. “We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we’re now at a point where it’s more important than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines,” a company blog post explaining the decision reads. Some of the inaccurate narratives that the platform will target include links between autism and vaccines, microchips being hidden in vaccines, and general portrayals of vaccines as ineffective and dangerous. In addition to establishing these new policies, YouTube also suspended the accounts of prominent anti-vaxxers such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Joseph Mercola, and Sherri Tenpenny.
Slate

A Doctor’s Hardest Call

Slate

When Powerful People Play the “Mental Health” Card

Ben Smith’s most recent New York Times media column told a jaw-dropping story: In February, a co-founder of the media company Ozy impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with potential investors. According to Smith, the conversation had originally been scheduled as a Zoom, arranged among Ozy, YouTube, and Goldman Sachs, which was looking to invest $40 million in the company. But before the meeting started, Samir Rao—pretending to be YouTube’s head of unscripted original programming—said he had issues with the video platform, and asked that everyone switch to a call.
