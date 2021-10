WASHINGTON — As an extreme cold front bore down on its state in February, the campus at the University of Texas at Austin was able to keep the power on while many parts of the state suffered blackouts. That’s because the flagship university is a pioneer in the technology of the “microgrid,” a small-scale power system that came up big during the winter storm that saw more than 4.5 million homes and businesses lose power during frigid weather.

