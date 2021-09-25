Dillsboro Fire Department

Come to the Aurora or Dillsboro Public Libraries this September and sign-up for a library card to win awesome prizes and enter for the chance to win a GRAND PRIZE! Already have a library card? No worries, there are all kinds of ways to win prize slips for a grand prize! If you bring in a friend to get a library card, your friend will win prizes and get a grand prize slip, and you will get a grand prize slip as well! You can also pick up one of our Library Card Sign-Up Month Bingo Cards and complete the tasks to get a bingo! Once you get a bingo, bring your card to a librarian to receive a prize slip! With so many ways to win this September, what are you waiting for? Get to your local library this September to get started! All you will need to sign up for a card is a photo ID with the correct address on it. If the address is incorrect, you must bring in a piece of metered mail with the correct address and your name on it. If you are under 18, you must be able to sign your name and bring a parent or guardian with you with a photo ID with the correct address, or a photo ID and a piece of metered mail with the correct address and their name on it. If you have any further questions about this program or about how to sign up for a card, please give us a call at (812) 926-0646. We can’t wait to open up a card with you! A library membership is free if you live or own property in Dearborn County. Based on where you live, residents of other Indiana counties may qualify for a free reciprocal membership.