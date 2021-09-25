VIDEO: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach 2021

We’re back in Long Beach, California for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. It’s been a year and half since the last time there was racing on the streets of Long Beach. Normally in April, this year’s Grand Prix is happening in September which means the event will take place in warmer than usual weather and in a first, will mark the final IndyCar race of the 2021 series. Let’s take a look at what’s new, what’s the same and what’s delicious at this year’s event! (See video below)