ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have been awarded defensive lineman Eric Banks off waivers via the Los Angeles Chargers. Banks, 23, went undrafted out of Texas-San Antonio in 2020, spending last season and the most recent offseason with the Los Angeles Rams. The Chargers claimed the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder heading into the regular season. He drew 34 defensive snaps and four on special teams through the team’s first three games.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO