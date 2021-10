FLINT – The preparation is complete. Now the real season begins for Grand Blanc junior Kate Brody and the rest of the Flint-area teams that field girls golf teams. The regionals will be held Monday through Thursday around the state and Brody will begin pursuing her second consecutive Division 1 individual state championship. She shot 70 at Forest Akers East last year to win the state title by three shots.

