CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelsea, MI

See photos from Chelsea’s win over Adrian to remain undefeated

By Jacob Hamilton
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHELSEA, MI -- The Chelsea Bulldogs built on the start to a perfect season, winning their fifth in a row over Adrian in dominant fashion on Friday, their homecoming game. With the help of quarterbacks Lucas Dawson and Lucas Dunn, star running back Trenton Hill and an unlikely fumble recovered for a touchdown by senior defensive end Jayden Woody, the Bulldogs kept a steady lead over Adrian, who scored only one breakaway touchdown to make the final score 48-6.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Chelsea, MI
Sports
Adrian, MI
Sports
City
Adrian, MI
City
Pinckney, MI
Chelsea, MI
Football
City
Chelsea, MI
Adrian, MI
Football
MLive

Bears to make game-time decision between QBs Justin Fields, Andy Dalton in matchup vs. Lions

Matt Nagy said he’ll make a game-time decision between quarterbacks Justin Fields and Andy Dalton ahead of this weekend’s game against the Detroit Lions. Dalton returned to practice on a limited basis this week after missing the previous game with a bone bruise to his knee. Fields, the team’s prized rookie, had a tough time in his first start under center in the NFL last week. He was sacked nine times, completing only six passes for 68 yards in the 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Chicago also has quarterback Nick Foles in the fold, but Nagy added that he expects the starter to be either Dalton or Fields.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy