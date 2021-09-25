See photos from Chelsea’s win over Adrian to remain undefeated

Matt Nagy said he’ll make a game-time decision between quarterbacks Justin Fields and Andy Dalton ahead of this weekend’s game against the Detroit Lions. Dalton returned to practice on a limited basis this week after missing the previous game with a bone bruise to his knee. Fields, the team’s prized rookie, had a tough time in his first start under center in the NFL last week. He was sacked nine times, completing only six passes for 68 yards in the 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Chicago also has quarterback Nick Foles in the fold, but Nagy added that he expects the starter to be either Dalton or Fields.

