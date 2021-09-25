See photos from Chelsea’s win over Adrian to remain undefeated
CHELSEA, MI -- The Chelsea Bulldogs built on the start to a perfect season, winning their fifth in a row over Adrian in dominant fashion on Friday, their homecoming game. With the help of quarterbacks Lucas Dawson and Lucas Dunn, star running back Trenton Hill and an unlikely fumble recovered for a touchdown by senior defensive end Jayden Woody, the Bulldogs kept a steady lead over Adrian, who scored only one breakaway touchdown to make the final score 48-6.www.mlive.com
