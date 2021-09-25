CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercury Is Retrograde In Libra, Which Means It's A Beautiful Time To Apologize

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don’t have to be an astrology whiz to know that Mercury retrograde totally sucks. This is one of the most infamous things that can happen in the sky and for good reason. Mercury is the planet of communication and cognitive function, which means that it controls a lot of what happens in your day-to-day life. When Mercury stations retrograde, it can definitely take the world for a spin. However, there is a way to use this energy to your benefit, and the spiritual meaning of the Mercury retrograde of fall 2021 proves that sometimes, this retrograde can be a positive thing.

