Kansas Jayhawks football vs. Duke Blue Devils: Prediction, sports bet line, odds, TV

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina. Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita. It’s always best to start out with the reality for KU football when it comes to road games: Recent history has not been pretty. The Jayhawks have exactly two road wins in the last 12 seasons, with only one of those — against Boston College in 2019 — coming against a Power Five opponent.