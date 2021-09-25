CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How to Plan a Digital Marketing Strategy

By Kyle Wolfe
muncievoice.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreating a digital marketing strategy that will work for your brand and lead it to the outcomes that you feel are most important is undoubtedly something you should be thinking about. But, unfortunately, there’s no easy answer when it comes to nailing your marketing approach. However, there are many ways...

muncievoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tech Times

Impact of Technology on Digital Marketing

With everything being done online, the tech industry has seen a lot of traction in the past couple of years. The competition in this industry has stiffened with digital marketing, especially on social media platforms. These platforms have become sources of revenue for most people, and it is hard for anyone to keep off from this movement. In the latter years, people used social media platforms for socializing and connecting with loved ones. However, this trajectory has changed with time.
CELL PHONES
CMSWire

CIOs Share Their Digital Transformation & Employee Retention Strategies

Employee retention is a hot topic for workplace leaders, including human resources. Nearly half of employees plan to leave their jobs this year, according to research from Mercer. It’s also a critical time for those who manage digital workplaces and are responsible for crafting employee digital experiences. According to the...
ECONOMY
apppicker.com

How To Boost Your Online Presence Through Effective Marketing Strategies

Nowadays, businesses are becoming very competitive and as such, the need for internet marketing strategies has become crucial in helping you to increase your online presence. This means that it is vital for every business to make use of the internet and social media platforms to market their products and services.
ECONOMY
Inman.com

Strategy and digital business transformation define the new Placester

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. There was a time when Placester offered websites for $5 per month. Subway used to sell a sandwich for that much. From what I remember from the company’s websites back then,...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Marketing Plan#Digital Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Marketing Campaign
Variety

Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit Grapples With Digital Strategies

As the pandemic marches on, audiences are doubling down on streaming and still very hungry for their favorite genres of entertainment. At Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit presented by City National Bank from Sept. 22-23, industry experts will break down the impact of the continuing pandemic and other forces on viewing habits and content creation online. Entertainment executives, creative talent and others will come together for two days to discuss strategies and developments that are creating new opportunities for film, TV, music, video games and other entertainment areas. Over the past year and a half, many streamers have seen their audiences change in...
VIDEO GAMES
Dallas News

Dallas private equity firm buys digital marketing business with plan to ‘rapidly scale’ it

Dallas private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners is acquiring a Burlington, Mass., digital marketing and advertising business with plans to “rapidly scale” the e-commerce-focused company. Trinity Hunt said it will assist Exclusive Concepts through investments in infrastructure, talent and acquisitions. George Morgan, principal at Trinity, said the goal is to...
DALLAS, TX
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Digital Microsensor Market 2021 Financial Insights, Business Growth Strategies, Trends

The Global Digital Microsensor Market report combines comprehensive analysis of overseas markets with new insights into the target industry. Market size, driving forces and vulnerabilities, major players, segment overview and geographical perspective are among the variables addressed in the study. It also contains data on the business environment, value / volume results, marketing tactics and expert knowledge. The research also examines the importance of fields and evidence for prediction, as well as their various aspects. The report also includes company profiles, specifications, product photos, capacity, price, costs, revenue, growth and contact information for global key industry players in the global Digital Microsensor market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
murphyshockeylaw.net

Digital Instrument Transformers Market Size 2021 Key Strategies, Applications, Trends and Opportunities

The Global Digital Instrument Transformers Market report combines comprehensive analysis of overseas markets with new insights into the target industry. Market size, driving forces and vulnerabilities, major players, segment overview and geographical perspective are among the variables addressed in the study. It also contains data on the business environment, value / volume results, marketing tactics and expert knowledge. The research also examines the importance of fields and evidence for prediction, as well as their various aspects. The report also includes company profiles, specifications, product photos, capacity, price, costs, revenue, growth and contact information for global key industry players in the global Digital Instrument Transformers market.
MARKETS
muncievoice.com

Boost Productivity With These Investments

Have you been thinking about the best ways to improve your business? If so, then you should consider investing in these three options that will allow you to boost productivity. Here are some possibilities that you can explore to reach this goal. Invest In Ergonomic Furniture. A crucial part of...
HOME & GARDEN
crowdfundinsider.com

Catherine Gu from Visa Explains How they Plan to Make Digital Currency Interoperable

Global CBDC Product Lead at Visa (NYSE: V) writes in a blog post that you should try imagining splitting the check with your friends, like when everyone at the table may be using a different “type of money” — some using a central bank digital currency (or CBDC) like Sweden’s eKrona, and others “preferring” a private stablecoin such as USDC.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

How to Turn Sustainability Into a Brand and Business Strength

In the race to sustainability, many brands are diluting their identity and relying on undifferentiated strategies to ensure environmental efficiency and social compliance along their supply chains. Thus, the challenge lies in the quality of sustainability investments brands are willing to pursue, but also in their ability to communicate the reasoning behind these efforts.
ECONOMY
muncievoice.com

Business Basics: The Essentials

Running your own business can feel busy, hectic, daunting, intimidating, and overwhelming. This is entirely understandable. The vast majority of us have spent our lives working full-time, employed positions where we turn up to work, are told what to do, and are paid once a month in return for this. But when you run your own business, you become your boss. You’ll be making the choices on how your workflows from beginning to end.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Marketing1on1 Launches Its Digital Marketing Advertising Plan for Small Businesses

Marketing1on1 is proud to announce the launch of its. digital marketing advertising for small businesses. Their internet marketing. service has benefited many companies by helping them determine their way to. online success. This service of marketing1on1 has become very popular in the. community of digital and online marketing. With over...
SMALL BUSINESS
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
INTERNET
CBS Miami

Adobe Analytics Finds Flight Bookings Fell 24% In August

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb in several parts of the country as the delta variant spreads. That has many people rethinking travel plans. Adobe Analytics said flight bookings in August fell 24% compared to July. “Travel and flight bookings are the sectors that are very prone to changes in the pandemic,” said Adobe’s Senior Digital Insights Manager Vivek Pandya. He said the trend continued in September and travelers are also adjusting holiday plans. Thanksgiving flights are down 18% compared to this time in 2019. The trend may be good news for people who are planning to fly. Pandya said...
ECONOMY
EatThis

McDonald's, Subway, and More Are Expected to Be Investigated By the FTC

Several major fast-food chains are likely to be investigated by the Federal Trade Commission, as allegations about the mistreatment of franchisees have recently come to light out of companies like Subway and McDonald's. According to Restaurant Business, Keith Miller of Franchisee Advocacy Consulting and the National Coalition of Associates of...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy