Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srwmX_0c7iCxiU00

Manchester United suffered a second home defeat in four days this afternoon, as their 1-0 Carabao Cup loss to West Ham on Wednesday was followed by a 1-0 Premier League loss to Aston Villa.

Man United entered the fixture at Old Trafford with 13 points, as many as joint-leaders Liverpool and Chelsea and only trailing those teams on goal difference. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side stuttered here, however, with a dramatic game ending in dramatic fashion. After numerous chances for both teams, Kortney Hause finally converted for Villa in the 88th minute, heading home a goal for the visitors.

Just moments later, the defender gave away a penalty, with a handball awarded against him. Bruno Fernandes stepped up to the spot in added time, but the midfielder blazed his effort well over the crossbar to ensure Dean Smith’s players emerged victorious at Old Trafford.

United’s penalty came just one day after Solskjaer had complained about the lack of spot-kicks awarded to his team. The United coach seemed to blame those refereeing decisions on comments made by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp last season. Meanwhile, champions Man City edged Chelsea 1-0 in the Premier League’s other early kick-off, to shake up the title race.

Re-live the action below.

Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa

Perhaps Cristiano Ronaldo will be Manchester United’s penalty-taker now. Perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a different lament about spot-kicks.

The United manager had been complaining about the penalties his side were denied. United duly got one when substitute Edinson Cavani glanced on Bruno Fernandes’ cross and the ball hit Kortney Hause’s hand. Not, perhaps, the clearest of decisions, but Mike Dean gave it and United, trailing 1-0 in injury time, welcomed it.

Yet the ball was gathered not by Ronaldo but by Fernandes. Usually such a superb taker of spot-kicks, he ballooned his effort into the Stretford End.

Read Richard Jolly’s report from Old Trafford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTfSD_0c7iCxiU00

United 0-1 Villa: Hause scored for the visitors in the 88th minute before giving away a spot-kick in added-time – with Fernandes blazing over the bar

Jamie Braidwood25 September 2021 14:47

Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not like how Aston Villa’s players surrounded the penalty spot before Bruno Fernandes’ penalty miss.

“First of all the way they get round the penalty spot, get round Bruno and that, that’s not to my liking,” he said.

“Bruno is usually very good in those positions and unfortunately he missed this one. He’s strong mentally and he’ll step forward again.”

The Manchester United manager also had complaints over Villa’s goal as Ollie Watkins appeared to be in an offside position, while he confirmed that Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw “don’t look ok” for Villarreal on Wednesday.

Jamie Braidwood25 September 2021 15:01

Full time: Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith, speaking to BBC Sport:

“It gives an awful lot of belief to the players now. We went toe-to-toe with Chelsea, and we came here and went toe-to-toe.

“They probably had a lot more chances than us but they were smaller chances and we had some really big chances and deserved the win.

“We caused them problems from set-pieces and we get that goal and want to see the game out then but inevitably when we play Man Utd we give a penalty away.

“It was extremely harsh, I’m not sure where he’s meant to put his arm and probably justice was done. They’ll enjoy that one and certainly our fans will because it’s a long time coming.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8hr3_0c7iCxiU00
(Getty Images)

Jamie Braidwood25 September 2021 14:45

Full time: Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa

Villa, meanwhile, are up to seventh with 10 points from their opening six matches.

After a shaky start to the campaign, it’s been a very impressive couple of weeks for Dean Smith’s side. They felt as if they should have come away with something following their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea and would have been similarly aggrieved to come away with just a point here if Fernandes had scored his penalty.

Their switch to 3-5-2 has worked, especially against the top teams, and Smith’s side look set for a strong season.

Jamie Braidwood25 September 2021 14:42

Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa

In the other match this lunchtime, Manchester City have beaten Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

It leaves the top of the table looking like this after six matches played, although Liverpool could go three points clear when they face Brentford later on.

Jamie Braidwood25 September 2021 14:34

FULL TIME: Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa

What drama, especially as there were questions over who was going to be United’s penalty taker this season following the arrival of Ronaldo.

And how costly could that result, and performance, be for Solskjaer? It’s still very early in the season but his side are out of the Carabao Cup and have lost matches in the Premier League and Champions League.

Injuries to Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire is a further blow for United, ahead of their match against Villarreal in midweek before hosting Everton next weekend.

Jamie Braidwood25 September 2021 14:32

FULL TIME: Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa

What a match, what an ending!

Villa were superb and took a deserved lead through Hause late on, only to see the a penalty awarded at the other end for a handball in the dying seconds.

But Fernandes blazed the effort over the bar, as United lose their first Premier League match of the season.

That’s Villa’s first win against United since 2009!

Jamie Braidwood25 September 2021 14:26

Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa

90+3 mins: Greenwood drags a shot wide from the edge of the box and that could be that.

The Villa away end is raucous.

Jamie Braidwood25 September 2021 14:25

Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa: FERNANDES MISSES!

INCREDIBLE! It’s miles over the bar! Fernandes can’t believe it, and neither did Solskjaer!

Ronaldo watches on.

Jamie Braidwood25 September 2021 14:22

PENALTY TO MANCHESTER UNITED! Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa

You could not make this up! United get a penalty for a handball on Hause! Cavani’s header was blocked by the defender’s outstretched arm!

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

