Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Brentford vs Liverpool

Brentford could lose consecutive home league games for the first time since their move to the Brentford Community Stadium at the start of last season.

Forward Ivan Toney has scored 33 league goals since the start of last season, the joint-most by any player in the top four divisions.

Jurgen Klopp excited to discover if safe standing can enhance Anfield atmosphere

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is excited to see whether safe standing can make the atmosphere at Anfield even better.

It was announced on Wednesday that a pilot programme offering licensed safe standing areas at approved clubs which are currently subject to the government’s all-seater policy is set to start on 1 January 2022 and run until the end of the season.

Liverpool are not expected to take part in a government trial, because they are already constructing their own project

More from Klopp on Brentford

The whole team [Brentford] defends like it’s the last game of their lives and that is really impressive. Congratulations on that so far. The start they had is really good and I’m pretty sure they are not satisfied yet. "It will be an interesting game because two really lively high intense teams will face each other. The home team has the crowd on their back and we have to make sure that we can calm the atmosphere a little bit down only for that day because apart from that I am completely fine that they have the best season of their lives because I really like what they do."

Brentford vs Liverpool

It’s eight points from five matches for Brentford this season. No promoted side has started a Premier League season that well and gone on to be relegated.

Only Liverpool and Manchester City have conceded fewer Premier League goals than Brentford this season. Chelsea are level with them with just two goals conceded.

Brentford vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool visit Brentford in the Premier League tonight as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

The Reds have won their last four matches in all competitions following a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend before a much-changed side defeated Norwich by the same scoreline in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture today

Brentford vs Liverpool

This is the first time the two teams have met since 1989, and the first league encounter since 1947.

Brentford’s most recent competitive victory against Liverpool was by 2-1 in the top flight at Griffin Park in 1938.

Liverpool have scored four goals in each of the last three matches between the sides, all of which have come in cup competitions and the Brentford Community Stadium will be the 60th ground at which Liverpool have played a Premier League game.

Jurgen Klopp on Brentford

In a pre-match press conference Jurgen Klopp was asked about Brentford and the impact they have had on the Premier League this season. He said:

Absolutely great. I watched the press conference of Thomas Frank and it was like one of the most entertaining things I watched for the last few years. It was really good. The football they play is incredible and the organisation is incredible so Thomas and Brentford is doing an incredible job. They show even with less money you can create something really special. "They are incredibly well-drilled football team. Everyone knows what to do, everyone is ready to make the extra yard. I saw them celebrating after the Arsenal game which was absolutely great to see how much it meant to them and we know what we have to expect them."

Brentford vs Liverpool - Team changes

Thomas Frank makes one change to the Brentford starting XI that defeated Wolves 2-0 last Saturday. Frank Onyeka comes in to replace Shandon Baptiste.

Jurgen Klopp makes four changes and names a very strong starting line-up. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson all return to the defence with Curtis Jones filling in for the injured Thiago Alcantara in midfield.

Brentford vs Liverpool - Team news

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbuemo, Toney

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Jota, Mane

Brentford vs Liverpool - Recent results

Brentford come into the game on the back of consecutive wins. They defeated Wolves 2-0 last time out in the Premier League before demolishing Oldham 7-0 in the Carabao Cup during the week. Those victories will give Thomas Frank’s men confidence heading into a difficult match against Liverpool.

Liverpool are unbeaten this season and have won each of their last four matches scoring three goals in every game. If they see off Brentford today they’ll stay top of the table but with the added bonus of a three point lead after Chelsea and Manchester United both dropped points earlier today.