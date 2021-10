Send The Light Family Church, which has been in Fenton for the past 20 years has moved to a new location. It is now in the old Tyrone Township building at 10408 Center Rd,, south of Fenton. The church would like to welcome the community to its new location to join them in celebration and worship. Opening day for Send The Light is Sunday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. They would love for you to join them.

FENTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO