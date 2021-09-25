CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Courteney Cox celebrates eight-year anniversary with Johnny McDaid in Instagram post

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EskY7_0c7iChq600

Friends star Courteney Cox has shared a sweet Instagram tribute to celebrate her eight-year anniversary with Johnny McDaid .

Sharing two photos of the couple together, Cox, 57, wrote in the caption: “Eight years later… I asked him to come up with a caption and he fell asleep. Still got it. Happy Anniversary xoxo.”

The photos showed the couple on a date, seemingly from around 2013, and another of them in bed together with McDaid appearing to be asleep.

The actor began dating the Snow Patrol artist in late 2013 after being introduced by their mutual friend, Ed Sheeran .

She has a daughter, Coco, with her ex-husband, actor David Arquette , whom she divorced in 2012.

Sheeran, who has written hits with McDaid including “Shape of You” and his recent single, “Bad Habits”, revealed in June that he brought McDaid with him to Cox’s home on a visit “and he didn’t come home”.

Last week, Cox shared a photo and video clip as she accompanied McDaid to a Snow Patrol show in London.

In July, she also celebrated McDaid’s 45th birthday, writing on Instagram: “Happy birthday to my best friend and love.”

She added: “He’s the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner. I love you jmd x.”

Comments / 1

Related
ETOnline.com

Courteney Cox Serves 'Friends' Fans Coffee at Central Perk

Courteney Cox is picking up a second job. The 57-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a hilarious video showing how she's spending time between takes while filming Shining Vale on the Warner Bros. lot. Cox's latest shooting location is the same place she filmed Friends, on which...
CELEBRITIES
Chicot County News

Courteney Cox and David Arquette's daughter won't watch Scream

David Arquette's daughter won't watch 'Scream'. The actor - who met Coco's mother Courteney Cox on the set of the cult classic horror - has admitted his daughter finds it too "weird" to watch her parents in the film. He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I tried to watch one with her...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Mcdaid
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
David Arquette
HollywoodLife

Courteney Cox Surprises ‘Friends’ Studio Tour Fans As She Jokes She’s Working ‘9 To 5’ — Watch

While filming her new series at the Warner Bros. lot, Courteney Cox surprised ‘Friends’ fans at the Central Perk stage. Watch the delightful video. Workin’ 9 to 5: Courteney Cox has other “shifts” outside of her usual acting gig. The Friends alum, 57, shared an Instagram video on October 1 of her undertaking several other jobs around the Warner Bros. studio lot in Los Angeles, joking about what she does in between scenes of her upcoming horror comedy series Shining Vale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elite Daily

Michelle Celebrated Her Anniversary With Barack By Posting A Sweet Throwback Pic

Michelle Obama celebrated 29 years with Barack as her husband by sharing an adorable social media post on Sunday, Oct. 3. Michelle Obama’s 29th anniversary Instagram with Barack is a throwback that features a sweet pic of the pair back when they were first dating. Of course, the internet is buzzing about the lovebirds as they celebrate their special day.
CELEBRITIES
KVUE

Jennifer Garner Joins TikTok With Epic 'Alias' 20-Year Reunion

Jennifer Garner joined TikTok with a very special video. The actress made her debut on the social media platform by celebrating the 20-year anniversary of her hit show, Alias. In her video, she shows the photo of each cast member before it switches to footage of the actual actor at a reunion party. Michael Vartan, Victor Garber, Gina Torres and more are included.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Snow Patrol
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Tori Spelling says she knows she looks 'completely different' following plastic surgery rumors

Tori Spelling is opening up about those plastic surgery rumors. Earlier this week, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was spotted on social media looking a bit different, even drawing comparisons to Khloe Kardashian. Spelling addressed the speculation that she had work done on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, admitting that while she does have a new look, it’s not due to plastic surgery.
BEAUTY & FASHION
enstarz.com

Julianne Hough Frustrated Over Ex-Husband Brooks Laich Dating Her Lookalike?

There have been speculations regarding "Dancing With The Stars" Julianne Hough's growing frustrations with Brooks Laich after their divorce. All of this is because of who he is currently dating. It was only August of 2021 when the Ice Hockey player Laich went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, CrossFit...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

268K+
Followers
117K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy