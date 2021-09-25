Coach: Knee surgery prevented Alexandre Pantoja from fighting UFC champ Brandon Moreno
Luck was just not on Alexandre Pantoja’s side for a rematch against UFC men’s flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. Following a win over Brandon Royval in his last outing, and having already defeated the champion twice before, once on The Ultimate Fighter, it seemed that the ‘Cannibal’ had a clear path to the title. However, his coach Marcos Parrumpinha revealed that a knee surgery threw a wrench into their plans of ending 2021 with UFC gold.www.bloodyelbow.com
