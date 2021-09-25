Coach: Knee surgery prevented Alexandre Pantoja from fighting UFC champ Brandon Moreno

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. The big deal that was going to ruin the fight card — which featured two title fights and a rematch between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler — was the absence of Joe Rogan. Yes, that’s right, the nonattendance of a man who is often mocked for his overly theatric screams and inability to call when a fight might be over, was going to ruin the UFC 266 pay-per-view.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO