As one would expect with a rookie — a successful one, anyway — the Patriots have brought Mac Jones along slowly in his first two NFL games. Jones has been efficient in completing 73.9% of his passes, but has yet to push the ball down the field with regularity. The Patriots put up 16 points in the opener and knocked off the Jets 25-6 Sunday afternoon. On WEEI’s Merloni & Fauria Show, Jones was asked whether he thinks the offense has been too conservative in the early going.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO