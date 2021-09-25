Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-25 05:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Calhoun; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Montgomery; Pike DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Missouri and south central, southwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect rapidly changing visibility conditions.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0