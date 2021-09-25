WeatherTalk: September sun dogs signify nothing

Sun dogs in September? It's going to be a hard winter! Wait! First of all, people need to quit looking for signs about long-range weather predictions because none of them work. Secondly, sun dogs are not a sign of approaching cold weather. They are a refraction of light caused by hexagonal ice crystals. We see them often in winter when the air is full of wind-blown snowflakes after a blizzard when it is usually cold. They sometimes form when it is extremely cold (approaching -40 degrees and the crystals are freezing directly from water vapor in the air).