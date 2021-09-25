CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

5 trade targets for the Panthers after Week 3 of the 2021 season

By Dean Jones
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhich players could the Carolina Panthers potentially acquire via trade to solve some emerging problem areas on their roster?. We are now three weeks into the 2021 season and there have been some encouraging signs where the Carolina Panthers are concerned. Matt Rhule’s men are currently sitting at 3-0 following a win at the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, with plenty of substantial challenges to come before their fate is sealed at the end of the campaign.

catcrave.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#Texans#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Atlanta Falcons
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
USA Today

Rob Gronkowski's dog steals the show on 'Monday Night Football'

During ESPN’s alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with legendary quarterbacking brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance, but was upstaged by his adorable pup. Ralphie barked for Gronk’s attention during his live interview, and the future Hall of Famer obliged, giving...
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. This was the first loss of the regular season for Tom Brady’s team. Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski took a huge hit in the loss, as he was forced to depart the contest with an apparent injury.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers claim former Ravens RB off waivers

The 49ers on Wednesday added some running back depth by claiming Trenton Cannon off waivers from the Ravens. With an open roster spot there was no corresponding move required to get him on the roster. Cannon played in Baltimore’s season-opener and rushed twice for 5 yards in nine offensive snaps....
NFL
southernillinoisnow.com

Jaguars trade Henderson to Panthers

UNDATED (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are sending cornerback CJ Henderson, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for tight end Dan Arnold. The deal also includes a swap of draft picks in 2022: Jacksonville gets Carolina’s third-rounder, the Panthers get a...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

154K+
Followers
346K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy