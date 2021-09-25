CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Klitschko cheering for Joshua? – Usyk unfazed by lack of support

By Phil Jay
worldboxingnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOleksandr Usyk is unfazed at the notion his compatriot Wladimir Klitschko could be cheering against him on Saturday night in London. Former heavyweight champion Klitschko lost to Anthony Joshua in a 2017 thriller described as a “passing of the torch” battle. The statement came despite Tyson Fury already taking that...

www.worldboxingnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Maxboxing

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk - The Predictions

Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua collides with undefeated Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, the WBO mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25. Joshua’s IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles will be on the line. If these predictions ring true - it looks like size indeed matters. “There are question...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Nelson: Usyk is Best Fighter That Joshua Will Get in The Ring With

Former cruiserweight champion and Sky Sports pundit, Johnny Nelson, views Oleksandr Usyk as the best fighter that Anthony Joshua, to date, will face in the ring. This coming Saturday night at Tottenham Stadium, Joshua will defend his WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO heavyweight titles against Usyk. Usyk captured a gold medal...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Tony Bellew
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Anthony Crolla
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
Person
Tyson Fury
BoxingNews24.com

LIVE: Joshua – Usyk DAZN Presser

Details of the supporting cast to Anthony Joshua’s huge IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Title showdown with Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday September 25 have been confirmed. Watch Joshua vs Usyk LIVE on DAZN (click here). The Heavyweight division’s biggest attraction puts his Unified crown...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Matchroom on DAZN: Joshua vs. Usyk Picks

WBA Super/IBF/WBO/IBO World Heavyweight Championships: Anthony Joshua (c) (24-1) vs. Oleksandr Usyk (18-0) Luke Irwin: Despite AJ being the clear favorite, buit there’s enough variables in Usyk’s game, the southpaw stance, the gold medal-winning technical brilliance, the game elevation in front of big games, that he’s worth a smart gamble on. However, Joshua is right, when comparing Usyk to another dominant cruiserweight that moved up to heavyweight and became champion, Evander Holyfield, Joshua noted that Holyfield had much more heavyweight experience before challenging for a championship. A 36-year old Dereck Chisora, while a hard out, isn’t a reigning, defending Anthony Joshua. Despire what Usyk brings to the table, and while I think he will be a heavyweight champion, I don’t think it’s yet. Joshua will, and should, use his massive size advantage to keep Usyk at bay to survive and advance to an unbelievable money match in Fury-Wilder. Joshua via UD.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Usyk hits London for Joshua showdown

WBO #1 heavyweight Oleksander Usyk and his team arrived today at a London Airport ahead of Saturday’s world title challenge against WBA, IBF, WBO champion Anthony Joshua on Saturday night in London. We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone. 1. Keep comments related...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Joshua Weighs In At 240 – Usyk At 221

Now all that’s left to do is fight. Both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk weighed in today in England on the eve of their heavyweight title bout tomorrow. Needless to say, both men made weight – which is an easy thing to do, as there’s no weight limit in the heavyweight division. All you pretty much have to be is over two hundred pounds, a relatively easy task for a professional athlete over six feet tall. Still, an official weigh in is necessary for the records of a professional fight. And Joshua-Usyk is a professional fight of high order.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Ukrainians#Anthonyjoshua#Champions
Santa Maria Times

Eccentric and hard to hit, Usyk a tricky opponent for Joshua

Anthony Joshua has never fought a challenger like Oleksandr Usyk. The unbeaten, unconventional Ukrainian matches slick footwork with a quirky sense of humor, and he is notoriously hard to hit. In their title fight in London on Saturday, Usyk can become the first heavyweight champion from Ukraine since 2017, when...
COMBAT SPORTS
ib.tv

A Cornucopia of Heavyweights: Joshua-Usyk in the Vanguard

The eyes of the boxing world will be focused on North London this Saturday where WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony “AJ” Joshua risks his belts against Oleksandr Usyk. The venue is new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which seats 62,303 and there won’t be an empty seat in the joint. Both were gold...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘Have a go!’ Dillian Whyte accuses Anthony Joshua of lacking ambition against Oleksandr Usyk

Former British heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte accused Anthony Joshua of lacking ambition after he lost his heavyweight titles in a crushing defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.Usyk claimed a stunning unanimous decision win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the judges scores of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 confirmed a dominant victory.“I said if Joshua tried to box he was always going to lose,” Whyte told BBC Radio 5 Live. “If he had come out and bullied him and pushed the pace and let his hands go he could have knocked him out in the first even round.“But he came out and was being...
COMBAT SPORTS
Reuters

Usyk at heaviest weight ahead of Joshua clash

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk weighed in at the heaviest of his career ahead of his heavyweight world title clash against IBF, WBA and WBO champion Anthony Joshua on Friday. Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion who has only had two heavyweight bouts, tipped the scales at...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Bad Left Hook

Joshua vs Usyk weigh-in results and video

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are set and ready to go for tomorrow’s three-belt heavyweight title clash in London, weighing in today ahead of the bout. Joshua (24-1, 22 KO) weighed in at 240 lbs, right about where he’s been for his previous two fights, where he was 237 for the Andy Ruiz Jr rematch in Dec. 2019 and 240¾ for his win over Kubrat Pulev in Dec. 2020.
COMBAT SPORTS
ktwb.com

Boxing – Usyk at heaviest weight ahead of Joshua clash

LONDON (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk weighed in at the heaviest of his career ahead of his heavyweight world title clash against IBF, WBA and WBO champion Anthony Joshua on Friday. Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion who has only had two heavyweight bouts, tipped the scales at 15st 11lbs...
SOCCER
The Independent

Wladimir Klitschko backs Anthony Joshua to bounce back from defeat and become world champion again

Wladimir Klitschko says Anthony Joshua will bounce back and have his time after he was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk.The British star lost his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO titles to Usyk last Saturday via unanimous decision. The defeat meant Joshua’s big fight against Tyson Fury is no longer on the horizon in what was meant to be a battle of the Brits if Fury beat Deontay Wilder on 9 October.Despite the loss, former heavyweight champion Klitschko said Joshua can comeback. “We have seen AJ challenged,” he told Sky Sports.“I remember my time. I lost two fights within [13 months in...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Anthony Joshua can evoke memories of special night against Wladimir Klitschko by stopping Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua probably hated boxing as much as the rest of us when he heard the Tyson Fury fight had fallen through.It wasn’t his fault. The unified heavyweight champion had agreed a two-fight deal with his British rival, the first of which was set to take place in Saudi Arabia in August. But a decision from an arbitrator scuppered those plans as Fury was ordered to take on Deontay Wilder for a third time.Boxing fans hated it. Non-boxing fans hated it. Joshua hated it. The sport that prides itself on frequent PR disasters had embarrassed itself once again as political...
COMBAT SPORTS
Click10.com

Usyk ends Joshua's reign as heavyweight champ

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine, left, throws a punch at Anthony Joshua of Britain during their WBA (Super), WBO and IBF boxing title bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Joshua insisting on Usyk rematch

By Charles Brun: IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua suffered a disappointing 12 round unanimous decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night, and he’s saying he wants a rematch next. After the scores were announced for the Joshua-Usyk fight, the Tottenham Stadium in London became deathly quiet. Collectively, the fans...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Usyk dethrones Joshua by unanimous decision

Former undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) seized the WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight crowns of champion Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) in a very impressive display of boxing and fighting over twelve see-saw rounds on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The quicker Usyk stayed right...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Joshua v Usyk: The Investigation

By Icky Smith: On the 20th of September 2021, Anthony Joshua stepped into the ring to face off with a true master of the craft … and he lost. There is no shame in that, and to many, the result didn’t come as a huge surprise, but that doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be questions … Were Joshua’s tactics wrong? Was it an off night? Was Usyk simply too good? Should there be a rematch?
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy