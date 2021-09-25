UTSA falls on the road to UTEP, 1-0

EL PASO, TEXAS – UTSA outshot UTEP by 13 on the night, but fell to UTEP in El Paso, 1-0. "Winning is hard in C-USA and it's even harder on the road," UTSA head coach Derek Pittman said. "Unfortunately we weren't good enough in the first half and we paid the price for it. Our response in the second half was fantastic and we showed grit and toughness until the end. We learned a hard lesson tonight and we now have to find a way to play that way from the opening whistle."