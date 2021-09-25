CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Saginaw-area football highlights: Nouvel defense stops Seminary

Saginaw Nouvel turned to its defense to end a three-game losing streak, beating rival Michigan Lutheran Seminary in a Tri-Valley Conference West game Friday, 7-6. Nouvel scored its lone touchdown in the second quarter on a 17-yard pass from Preston Otter to Jonathan Tunney, with Caleb Pinkerton kicking the crucial extra point. Seminary scored its lone touchdown with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter on a 2-yard run by Evan Wakefield, but the Nouvel defense stopped Wakefield on the 2-point attempt and then shut out the Cardinals for the rest of the game for the win.

www.mlive.com

