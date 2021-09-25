CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite gets cake and special rewards for its 4th birthday bash

By Brittany A. Roston
 9 days ago
As hard as it may be to believe, Fortnite is nearly half a decade old. As with previous years, the company is back with an island-wide birthday bash to celebrate the milestone, including giant birthday cakes and rewards for completing some challenges. Players who finish all of the challenges before they expire can expect a new pickaxe and more.

After years of development, Fortnite was released in July 2017, though the battle royale version was released a few months later on September 26, 2017. That makes this upcoming Sunday, September 26, the popular game mode’s fourth birthday, proving the game has staying power and remains popular years after its peak.

Epic always throws Fortnite a birthday bash that lasts a few days, giving players time to complete the challenges and get the rewards. This time around, anyone who finishes the tasks will get a birthday cake pickaxe (“Hooplah Hammer”), as well as a fourth birthday cake back bling and a number four cupcake emoticon.

Completing this year’s birthday challenge is simple: you need to dance in front of four cakes, which can be found at all of the major points of interest, as well as eating four slices of cake in four different matches. Likewise, you’ll find wrapped presents around the battle royale island — throw four of them to finish the quest.

Keep in mind that there are a limited number of cake slices available at each birthday cake location; once they’re consumed by other players, you’ll have to head to a different location or wait for the next match. For this reason, it’s best to finish the challenge at the start of a match.

