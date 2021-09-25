Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Michigan State Spartans 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will meet with the Michigan State Spartan in NCAAF action in Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Cornhuskers are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Sooners. The matches were close throughout, but Oklahoma came out on top in the end, with a total score of 23-16. The Cornhuskers’ overall record fell to 2-2 as a result of the loss.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0