CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

These 4 Costco Items Have Changed, Customers Say

By Amanda McDonald
EatThis
EatThis
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kusr4_0c7iAg1n00
Shutterstock

Unlike other grocery stores, there are actually significantly fewer items at each Costco warehouse—even though they are huge. However, Costco members know these products well and can tell when something has changed even in the slightest. Recently they have noticed some favorites throughout the warehouse are not what they use to be.

Many of them documented their findings on social media, with some even asking if others noticed it, too. Here are a few of the items people say are not like they normally are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvhPe_0c7iAg1n00
Courtesy of Instacart

Costco members have been enjoying the huge pumpkin pies in the bakery section for a few weeks now. But there's a big difference between this year's pies and last year's—and it doesn't have to do with the pumpkins inside or the flaky crust. It's actually the price.

Not only is the 3.5+ pound dessert massive and great for a crowd, but it used to be a staple at $5.99. However, this year's pumpkin pies are $1 more. When looking at the total on the receipt at the end of a warehouse trip this price hike may not seem like a big one, but in 2019 Costco sold 6.1 pies, and so this will likely bring in additional millions for the company.

Related: To get all the latest news about Costco delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4binjs_0c7iAg1n00
Courtesy of Costco

This bakery treat isn't a seasonal one like the pumpkin pie but is still loved by many, and some have noticed that they are tasting different lately and they aren't sure why.

Reddit user @Kmmontanez recently inquired about it on the social media site, asking if anyone else knows if they changed the recipe or something because they have noticed that they are tasting different and hardly have any blueberries. Others say it may be a different baker or type of berries.

Unfortunately, we still aren't sure why this is. Costco never responded to Eat This, Not That!'s request for more info.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDlG5_0c7iAg1n00
Courtesy of Costco

This bag is 6 pounds, but some Costco members have noticed that the meatballs have gotten smaller and bigger in the last year. Reddit user @NowEvenBetter posted a comparison photo of the meatballs from July 2020, April 2021, and now. The oldest meatball is 28 grams, and the second oldest is 14 grams, and the meatballs from September 2021 are 18 grams.

The progression doesn't mean much, other Costco members say in the comments, noting that as long as the bag weighs 6 pounds, it doesn't matter how big the actual meatballs are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQq1H_0c7iAg1n00
David Tonelson/Shutterstock

This product change at Costco isn't necessarily new. Members first noticed the rolls included in the Kirkland Premium Towels went from 160 sheets to 140 back in April and is a direct result of the demand that skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news, though, is that it is temporary.

"This change enabled us to increase the number of sell units we can provide to our members and provide better in stocks so that members can more easily find the product in our stores," a spokesperson said in a statement to Eat This, Not That!. "We do want to assure you that we did not increase the price per sheet to our members . . . We recognize this change is not ideal and hope to return to the original 160 sheet per roll item as soon as possible."

For more info about what's happening at the warehouse in your neighborhood, read these next:

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco Members Say They're Finding Mold in This Popular Product

It's always one of those Whew! So glad I actually looked! moments: You get home from the grocery store and crack open a fresh item… only to find out it's maybe not so fresh, after all. On Friday, after one Costco fan took to social media to share this exact experience, they learned that they're definitely not the only one who's encountered a food safety concern with this particular Kirkland Signature product.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Pumpkin#Kmmontanez
hunker.com

Costco Might Stop Selling This Essential Holiday Item

During the holiday season, Costco can be an actual lifesaver. After all, it's one of the best places to buy ingredients, supplies, ​and​ decor for holiday gatherings both big and small. The warehouse is even known for selling live Christmas trees at an affordable price. However, if you typically buy your trees at Costco, you might need to look elsewhere this year.
RETAIL
EatThis

The Unhealthiest Costco Food Court Orders, Say Dietitians

Though it seems like no Costco trip is complete without a trip to the food court, perhaps it's time to change that habit. This beloved section doesn't have a huge selection on the menu, but each item is delicious and comforting. It includes favorites like the Very Berry Sundae, hot dogs, and soft-serve yogurt.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

ALDI Says These 10 Items Are Facing Delays

Grocery stores around the country are being impacted by shipping delays and shortages of beloved products. To address these problems, Costco recently revealed that it rented three cargo vessels to transport containers between Asia and the U.S. and Canada. Though ALDI hasn't revealed if it has similar plans, it's letting customers know that some products might not be in stores on their advertised on-sale date.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Costco
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing This Beloved Spice

Correction: An earlier version of this story erroneously said all Litehouse Foods products were being discontinued at Costco; in fact, new products are coming to warehouse shelves in the coming months. Quite a few new items are available at Costco right now, many of which are fall- and holiday-themed. As...
RETAIL
EatThis

Shoppers Say This Supermarket Chain Has the Best Deals on Groceries

From the heavy spenders to the penny pinchers, a great deal is an offer that most of us can't refuse. In the battle of the best deals, one grocery store made its way to the top. The start of the pandemic left a vast number of Americans looking to spend less and save more. Between clipping coupons, catching a good sale, or buying generic brands, it's no secret that shoppers are looking to score the biggest bang for their buck.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Taste Of Home

7 Things You Need to Know Before Buying Costco Cakes

Costco is certainly a magical fairy tale when it comes to grocery shopping, given that their prices (and food) are incomparable to other supermarket brands. There are tons of Costco shopping tips that can help save you money, and we found another that you’re going to love: buy Costco cakes.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

Trader Joe’s Just Announced Product Limits On Popular Items For Fall--Shoppers Are Not Happy!

Trader Joe’s just put shopping limits on four products in store, and we’re having major Covid-19 flashbacks! First, Costco pulled these popular items for fall, and now this devastating news. Before you get too triggered, know that the purchase limits that the California-based chain just announced have nothing to do with the pandemic or supply shortages. They’re simply cult items that TJs shoppers just can’t get enough of (don’t worry–the Everything But The Bagel Seasoning is *not* on the list). Phew! But there are some beloved items you aren’t be able to buy more than one or two of right now. What are they?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Costco Is Making Changes to Its Unpopular App

There are more than 100 million Costco members out there in the world. If you're one of them, you can browse products from more than 800 warehouses, plus a website and a mobile application. The app gives you access to Costco's latest promotions, as well as the current gas prices...
CELL PHONES
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
10K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy