These 4 Costco Items Have Changed, Customers Say

Unlike other grocery stores, there are actually significantly fewer items at each Costco warehouse—even though they are huge. However, Costco members know these products well and can tell when something has changed even in the slightest. Recently they have noticed some favorites throughout the warehouse are not what they use to be.

Many of them documented their findings on social media, with some even asking if others noticed it, too. Here are a few of the items people say are not like they normally are.

Costco members have been enjoying the huge pumpkin pies in the bakery section for a few weeks now. But there's a big difference between this year's pies and last year's—and it doesn't have to do with the pumpkins inside or the flaky crust. It's actually the price.

Not only is the 3.5+ pound dessert massive and great for a crowd, but it used to be a staple at $5.99. However, this year's pumpkin pies are $1 more. When looking at the total on the receipt at the end of a warehouse trip this price hike may not seem like a big one, but in 2019 Costco sold 6.1 pies, and so this will likely bring in additional millions for the company.

This bakery treat isn't a seasonal one like the pumpkin pie but is still loved by many, and some have noticed that they are tasting different lately and they aren't sure why.

Reddit user @Kmmontanez recently inquired about it on the social media site, asking if anyone else knows if they changed the recipe or something because they have noticed that they are tasting different and hardly have any blueberries. Others say it may be a different baker or type of berries.

Unfortunately, we still aren't sure why this is. Costco never responded to Eat This, Not That!'s request for more info.

This bag is 6 pounds, but some Costco members have noticed that the meatballs have gotten smaller and bigger in the last year. Reddit user @NowEvenBetter posted a comparison photo of the meatballs from July 2020, April 2021, and now. The oldest meatball is 28 grams, and the second oldest is 14 grams, and the meatballs from September 2021 are 18 grams.

The progression doesn't mean much, other Costco members say in the comments, noting that as long as the bag weighs 6 pounds, it doesn't matter how big the actual meatballs are.

This product change at Costco isn't necessarily new. Members first noticed the rolls included in the Kirkland Premium Towels went from 160 sheets to 140 back in April and is a direct result of the demand that skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news, though, is that it is temporary.

"This change enabled us to increase the number of sell units we can provide to our members and provide better in stocks so that members can more easily find the product in our stores," a spokesperson said in a statement to Eat This, Not That!. "We do want to assure you that we did not increase the price per sheet to our members . . . We recognize this change is not ideal and hope to return to the original 160 sheet per roll item as soon as possible."

