LIVE: The Big E traffic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some traffic congestion may occur over the weekend as fairgoers attend The Big E Fair. Drivers should prepare for delays and longer commutes. You’ll definitely want to give yourself extra time if you’re coming to the Big E this weekend or just need to get through this area of West Springfield. Some traffic trouble spots to watch out for are the South End and North End bridge, especially on the weekends, and Memorial Avenue that goes into Agawam.