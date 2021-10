The 2020 Ryder Cup takes place this Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26 on The Straits at Whistling Straits, in Kohler, Wisconsin. This year marks the 43rd edition of the tournament. Additionally, this is the first Ryder Cup to be played in the state of Wisconsin and the third straight time that the American host is located in the north-midwestern U.S. The competition was originally scheduled to take place in September of 2020 but was postponed due the pandemic.

