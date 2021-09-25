Why We Think Neill Blomkamp’s Alien 5 Movie Was Cancelled

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIn early 2015, it was confirmed that Neil Blomkamp was set to write and direct Alien 5. Originally, the District 9 director made a pitch to star Sigourney Weaver on the set of Chappie, with Blomkamp’s idea to ignore Alien 3 and Alien Resurrection, which would’ve allowed characters such as Michael Biehn’s Hicks and an adult Newt to return to the franchise. There isn’t much information surrounding the possibility of Alien 5; however, some cool concept art was created for the film. Two years went by and Ridley Scott opted to cancel the project and move into a new direction called Alien: Covenant. Since the release of that film in 2017, a new Alien television series is currently in the works with Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley spearheading the upcoming series. Now, the reported reason was that Ridley Scott and 20th Century Fox wanted to focus on Alien: Covenant and any possible sequels for the fifth film; however, the reasoning behind Blomkamp’s release from the project remains a true mystery. Let’s dig deeper into the possible reasons that Neill Blomkamp’s Alien movie never made it into production.

