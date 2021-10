Last season, Thomas Tuchel used a fairly consistent front three equation in most matches. One player would be a creator, tasked with using spacing or passing to find openings. Another player would be a runner, looking for space in behind as they stretched the play vertically and horizontally. The last player would be a focus player, a reference point that held the opposition back and stayed in a fairly consistent area looking to bring players in.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO