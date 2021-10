After a lengthy delay, the Halo Infinite release date is just around the corner. Developed by 343 Industries and released by Xbox Game Studios, the newest entry into the Halo franchise was originally supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series S and Series X in November 2020.Before the full game arrives in December, however, Xbox players will have access to a full open beta or “flight” from 1 October – 4 October. Following previously closed and invite-only flight tests, this limited time beta is open to everyone.Here’s what you need to know.How to play the Halo Infinite beta on...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO