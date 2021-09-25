Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns vs Georgia Southern Eagles 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns will meet with the Georgia Southern Eagles in NCAAF action in Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 6:00 PM (EDT). Louisiana is returning from a match against Ohio last Thursday where the Cajuns won by a landslide. Louisiana couldn’t keep it going with Texas in their opening, losing 38-18 after giving up points in all four quarters. In Game 2, the Cajuns fared better against Nicholls Stateto a score of 27-24.