Kentucky Wildcats vs South Carolina Gamecocks 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kentucky Wildcats will go against the South Carolina Gamecocks in NCAAF action in Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Kentucky Wildcats will resume their SEC campaign on the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams Brice Stadium. South Carolina started the campaign with back-to-back victories, a thrashing of Eastern Illinois, and a road trip to ECU, but then traveled on the road to #2 Georgia, where they were behind the whole game except for the 2:39 it took Georgia to score.