Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma State Cowboys 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kansas State Wildcats will meet with the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Kansas State Wildcats will be seeking to capitalize on their recent 38-17 victory over Nevada. Skylar Thompson completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 240 yards and two interceptions, while Will Howard completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 199 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Deuce Vaughn boasts 371 running yards and five touchdowns for the Wildcats, while Joe Ervin has 131 rushing yards and Will Howard called his number for a touchdown three times this year.