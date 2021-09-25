Navy Midshipmen vs Houston Cougars 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Navy Midshipmen will go against the Houston Cougars in NCAAF action in John O’Quinn Field At Tdecu Stadium, Houston, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). After a bye week, the Navy will play in this match. The Midshipmen’s most recent match was against the Air Force squad, which they lost by a score of 23-3. The Navy now has a 0-2 record for the season as a result of the defeat.