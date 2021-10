Fourteen Kershaw County School District (KCSD) elementary and middle school students were recognized by the Kershaw County School Board Tuesday night for earning perfect scores on standardized tests given this spring. Two students—Isaac Verner from Lugoff-Elgin Middle and Daniel Hardison from North Central Middle—were the only KCSD students to earn perfect scores on at least one section of SCPASS which measures academic performance on the South Carolina Academic Standards in science for students in grades four and six. The other 12 students earned perfect scores on the math section of the SC READY test given to students in grades three through eight to assess English language arts and math performance. SC READY is aligned with the South Carolina College- and Career-Ready Standards.

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO