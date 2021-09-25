CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomori discusses reaction to Maldini phone call and explains why Milan are a ‘massive club’

Cover picture for the articleFikayo Tomori has revealed that he was ‘flattered’ to hear that Paolo Maldini and AC Milan had expressed an interest in signing him from Chelsea. Tomori arrived on an initial loan deal from Chelsea in January of this year and an option to buy was included as part of the operation. Although some were initially sceptical about the impact he would have, the Englishman has now established himself as an immovable member of the first choice XI.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fikayo Tomori
Person
Paolo Maldini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#European Cup#Englishman#Xi#The Champions League
