Tomori discusses reaction to Maldini phone call and explains why Milan are a ‘massive club’
Fikayo Tomori has revealed that he was ‘flattered’ to hear that Paolo Maldini and AC Milan had expressed an interest in signing him from Chelsea. Tomori arrived on an initial loan deal from Chelsea in January of this year and an option to buy was included as part of the operation. Although some were initially sceptical about the impact he would have, the Englishman has now established himself as an immovable member of the first choice XI.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0