Anthony Joshua reflects on his days of knocking back white cider as he prepares to knock out Oleksandr Usyk. ANTHONY JOSHUA sits alongside Eddie Hearn in a hospitality suite at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and observes a football pitch being turned into his battleground. He takes a second or two to examine what will be the focal point of 67,000 fans and turns to his promoter. The glee and anticipation is so pronounced it’s almost like he’s never experienced anything like this before. But this will be the third UK stadium in which the 31-year-old has performed and Oleksandr Usyk will be the fifth opponent he has faced in such surroundings.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO