Hugh “The Mad Bavarian” Bernreuter is all about history, so he knew he was about to watch the longest field goal in NFL history. The Bavarian was 7 years old when Tom Dempsey shocked the Lions with a 63-yard field goal, and while the memories are faded, he still remembers hoping Lem Barney would somehow be able to jump and block that kick.

