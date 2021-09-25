Kutztown University Grows in New Students, Retention and Diversity for 2021-22
Kutztown University welcomed 2,140 new degree-seeking students for the 2021-22 academic year, while retention of students increased to 78%, the highest since fall 2008. Total enrollment for the 2021 fall semester is 7,675, down slightly from last fall (7,892 students). The university’s increasingly high four-year graduation rate is a positive contributing factor to the reduction in total enrollment. KU’s four-year graduation rate is 42%, which is a 5% increase over the prior year.www.bctv.org
