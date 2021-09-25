CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Killed In Jefferson Park Hit-And-Run

 8 days ago
By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was killed in a Jefferson Park hit-and-run Friday night, police said.

The woman, 65, was crossing the street in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 10:47 p.m. when she was struck by a tan Jeep traveling northbound, authorities said. After hitting her, the car drove away.

The woman sustained head trauma and was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Nobody is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

Man Dies After Gresham Shooting

Woman Dead After SUV Is Hit By A Car From Which Someone Was Firing A Gun In North Center

Charges Pending Against Suspect In Loop Convenience Store Stabbing

Carjackers Have Struck 3 Times In Avondale, Albany Park

One Man Dead, Two Wounded In Gold Coast Shooting

Suspect Fires Shots At Officers In Auburn Gresham

Woman Hospitalized After Crashing Into Church On Near North Side

Chicago Man Faces Multiple Charges After Stabbing 2, SWAT Standoff and Setting Apartment Building On Fire

Police Find Man Dead After Being Shot In Burnside

At Least 4 People Killed, 34 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence

Search On For FedEx Truck That Was Stolen In South Loop

Man In Critical Condition After Humboldt Park Rollover Crash

Man Shot By Unknown Offender In East Chatham Neighborhood

Man Shot In Car During Chase Through Near North Side; Woman Driving Nearby Also Shot

16-Year-Old Critical After Walking Into Illinois Masonic With Gunshot Wounds

Police Probe Shooting That Wounded 2 Men On Division Street Between Wicker Park And Ukrainian Village

Man Stabbed After Argument In Gold Coast Neighborhood

Illinois State Police Trooper Gerald Mason Dead After Being Found Shot In His SUV On Dan Ryan Expressway

Bullets Hit Cars, Street Sign, House In Irving Park

‘I’m Incredibly Blessed’: Victim Of Fulton River Mass Shooting Speaks About His Injury

