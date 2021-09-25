Is it time to ease classroom COVID-19 restrictions?

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin has informed students and staff that everyone will no longer be informed if someone in the class has tested positive for COVID-19. In a letter, the university said there were changes made to their classroom notification process for when an individual tests positive for the virus in a class. Their previous guidance was to send a notification of possible exposure to the virus to class instructors and students, whether or not they were considered close contacts, which the university defines as being in contact with the case for a cumulative of 15 minutes or more in 24 hours regardless of masking.

