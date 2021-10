After two years of locked horns over the Brownland Farm development proposal, at the September 14 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) nerves were frazzled and patience was running thin as updated data on the flood plains arose in the eleventh hour. This new information in regard to the effect of climate change on FEMA’s assessments of 100- and 500-year flood plains brought forth significant comments from the city staff, the developer, and interested parties both for and against going forward with the building of a 471-residential unit development that would encompass the Brownland Farm property and part of the land around Christ Community Church.

