Beyond the Sweet: Savory Pies are Perfect for Fall

 8 days ago
Pie is delicious and delightful and delectable, especially when the crust has been perfected over generations like it has at Papa C Pies. So why has pie been relegated to a dessert only? We think pie is great for any meal…and dessert. That’s why Papa C offers five different savory pies, only available in the shop. Whether you are short on time because of after-school activities or exhausted from a long day, make dinner easy on yourself by picking up a savory pie.

Franklin, TN
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

