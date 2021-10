Outer space has always fascinated me, and there are many who believe that if things keep running the way they are on Earth, future generations might end up calling it home! The Moon and Mars are some of the alternate living options that are being taken into consideration, and as we send out spaceships to see how habitable these options really are, designers have been busy with dreaming up space homes, habitats, and even hotels that could function as viable living setups. We’ve curated some of the most creative, innovative, and plausible Space-friendly Architecture designs for you! From the world’s first space hotel which will come to life in 2027 to a collection of architectural renders that explore a possible move to space through three elaborate acts – Elon Musk would definitely approve of these space habitats!

