M62 fatal crash: Woman dies in Merseyside motorway collision

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has died when her car crashed into the central reservation and then hit another car on the M62 motorway. The 35-year-old was killed at about 23:30 BST on Friday between the Rainhill Stoops and Burtonwood junctions, Merseyside Police said. The woman, who was driving an Audi died at...

www.bbc.com

