Column: Through the past brightly, Sept. 25

LOST – one monkey. “Cheeta,” one of the monkeys with the animal show which was with the concessions at the Grant County Fair last week, skipped out during the show here, apparently becoming tired of being a monkey-star and yearning for seclusion to a quieter life. She sought the privacy of apple trees in the back yards of homes near the fairgrounds, and several people saw her but she kept high in the branches swinging from one tree to another eluding capture. At this writing “Cheeta” still has her freedom, and the owner of the show has offered a $20 reward for her capture and return to him at Central Valley, CA. His ad appears in the classified ad section of this paper. So, if you have a monkey by the name of “Cheeta” in your orchard she’s worth $20 if you can catch her.

GRANT COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO