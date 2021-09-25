Column: Through the past brightly, Sept. 25
– Terry Roorda from “The Boys Behind the Barricades”. REMUS — Every week I have to cobble together 700 words for publication in this august journal. I may not exactly be Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd bringing you the News of the World but hopefully the odd collection of words and whimsy gleaned from my so-called interesting life match up pretty closely with yours. That is, of course, providing that you too are highly intelligent, incredibly brave and have spent the vast majority of your life tap-dancing on the “ragged edge” of “Do you want to order a pizza?” and plunging into the Great Beyond.www.themorningsun.com
Comments / 0