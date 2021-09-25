CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Atlanta Hawks: Storylines not to be missed in training camp – the guards

By Matthew Hallett
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Hawks are less than a week away from opening training camp and there are so many storylines that are going to unfold. Thanks to their offseason signings they have some battles all over the court. We recently took a look at the storylines to follow amongst the centers.

soaringdownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Kings Trade Features Buddy Hield To Atlanta

Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield is no stranger to NBA trade rumors. He has been included in them for months and it is something at this point he is probably used to. But, even he experienced something new this offseason. Chatter swirled that the Kings and Los Angeles Lakers...
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks announce training camp roster

The Atlanta Hawks and the rest of the NBA are now days away from the opening of training camp (Sept. 28). The Hawks released their training camp roster Wednesday afternoon. The Hawks also announced the signings of C Johnny Hamilton, G A.J. Lawson, G/F Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and C Jahlil Okafor on Wednesday. The four players will essentially be competing for the final roster spot, and the logical guess would be that the final spot goes to either Okafor or Luwawu-Cabarrot. Both Okafor and ‘TLC’ have expanded NBA experience and should be able to provide adequate depth as the ‘15th man’. Okafor would obviously be the favorite for the final spot if there’s any sort of frontcourt injury, while Luwawu-Cabarrot would probably man the final spot in the event De’Andre Hunter is not ready to return or another wing faces an injury during camp.
NBA
chatsports.com

Hawks training camp notes: Hunter practices in full, TLC arrives and more

The Atlanta Hawks kicked off training camp earlier this week, and have begun ramping up in preparation for Monday’s preseason opener in Miami vs. the Heat. There have been a few developments on the injury maintenance/rehab front early in Hawks camp, as there are a few guys to keep an eye on for the time being.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Skylar Mays
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kevin Huerter
Person
Sharife Cooper
Person
Cam Reddish
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Exhibition opener a Heat reminder of what slipped through their fingers last season

The ultimate test won’t come in Monday night’s preseason opener at FTX Arena, not with Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela sidelined as he recovers from Achilles treatment. But for the Miami Heat, the matchup offers a reminder of what they weren’t last season, as well as one of what they might need to be. A day after replacing Lloyd Pierce with Nate McMillian as coach, the visiting Hawks went ...
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: Best trade ever done with the Atlanta Hawks

As the offseason draws to a close, it is clear that the Miami Heat were very active in free agency. They made some great moves that set them up well for the upcoming season. However, they did not end up making any moves in the trade market. There were a ton of rumors all throughout the summer, but nothing ended up happening.
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks
AllLakers

Lakers News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Ex-Knicks, Nets guard to join Celtics at training camp

The Boston Celtics will enter training camp next week with an overhauled roster, and a newcomer will join them to compete for a spot on the squad. Fourth-year guard Theo Pinson will report to Celtics training camp when it begins next Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday. Forsberg: Is this...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names 1 Possible Destination For Ben Simmons

The relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star point guard Ben Simmons hit a breaking point earlier this week. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the 25-year-old won’t attend the Sixers’ upcoming training camp and intends to never play another game for the team. A trade has long...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

154K+
Followers
346K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy