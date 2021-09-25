A few showers today ahead of more sunshine

Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers, slight chance of storms. High 68. Today we’re watching for a few showers ahead of more sunshine and a slow warming trend. Early this morning, clouds will start to build in as high pressure moves out and a cold front approaches. As the front moves in from the northwest, we’ll see a few showers move in around 9 a.m. The front is on track to cross the I-71 corridor around noon. As it slides southeast through the afternoon, clouds and showers will start to clear as well.