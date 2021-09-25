CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

A few showers today ahead of more sunshine

By Liz McGiffin
NBC4 Columbus
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, slight chance of storms. High 68. Today we’re watching for a few showers ahead of more sunshine and a slow warming trend. Early this morning, clouds will start to build in as high pressure moves out and a cold front approaches. As the front moves in from the northwest, we’ll see a few showers move in around 9 a.m. The front is on track to cross the I-71 corridor around noon. As it slides southeast through the afternoon, clouds and showers will start to clear as well.

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Facebook whistleblower says company engaged in 'betrayal of democracy'

A former Facebook employee who is sounding the alarm regarding the company’s practices said the platform engaged in a “betrayal of democracy” when it scaled back anti-misinformation efforts following the 2020 presidential election. Frances Haugen, who quit her job at Facebook in May, told CBS’s Scott Pelley during an interview...
INTERNET
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, OH
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CNN

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid-19

(CNN) — Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19, the Supreme Court said Friday, the first publicly known case of coronavirus among the high court's justices. Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday night, the court said in a statement. The justice's immediate family tested negative and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy